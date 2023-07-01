Lil Tecca Finally Releases “500lbs” After Numerous Teasers

Lil Tecca is someone who burst onto the scene with the hit song “Ransom.” At the time, many were claiming that Tecca would ultimately become a “one-hit wonder.” However, he has proven that not to be the case. Instead, he has been able to successfully build his fanbase to the point where they will support anything he does. Moreover, he has been doing big things on TikTok, where he markets his music with expert proficiency.

For instance, Lil Tecca has been teasing a brand-new song called “500lbs.” This track has been teased for quite some time, and Tecca continues to hang it over the heads of his fans. Fans have been begging and pleading with the artist to finally release it. Well, on Friday, that is exactly what he did. Although he has plenty of other artists to compete against today, it is clear that his fans will immediately gravitate to this release. After all, they have wanted it for so long.

Lil Tecca Has Another Hit On His Hands

This song has some incredibly catchy production that is impossible not to be excited by. Ultimately, it is this production that had fans so excited about the song, in the first place. Additionally, Lil Tecca offers up some of his signature catchy flows throughout the new song. His performance here is in line with his previous music, although there is something special about this new effort. Hopefully, he continues down this road leading up to a new album. If that is the case, Tecca could find himself back on the Billboard charts.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m trustin’ nothin’ I’m told, honestly

I’m trustin’ half what I’m shown

I don’t pop out, but it’s each to they own

My bitch, she hate when I be on my phone