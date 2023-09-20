Lil Tecca Readies New Album With Fresh Single “Dead Or Alive”

Lil Tecca has experienced impressive longevity in the rap game. Although many of his peers have come and gone, Tecca has remained relevant. Overall, a lot of this has to do with consistent releases and great songwriting. He knows how to make catchy songs, and that goes a long way in keeping fans engaged with your work. Moreover, he promotes his stuff on TikTok and he carries forth an aesthetic that people resonate with. Needless to say, he still has the recipe for success in 2023.

On Friday, Tecca will be dropping his new album TEC. Overall, this album will include two previously released singles, "500lbs" and "HVN ON EARTH." Both of these tracks were praised upon release, and it has created hype for the new album. Since the release of the latter track, Teccas has been teasing a new song called "Dead Or Alive." Fans have been showcasing interest in the track, and today, it finally arrived.

Lil Tecca Is Popping Off

The song is yet another banger from Tecca, with some melodic production and the vocals to match. It's in line with what we have already heard from Tecca this album cycle, albeit with a twist. He has been cooking up some great tracks, and this next album is sure to be packed with some of his best work.

Let us know what you think of this new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists in the entire world. There are still some amazing releases yet to come this year.

Quotable Lyrics:

Took my time to get this shine, but I still skipped the line (On God)

I realized the ho still on my mind, I guess the bitch divine (Hello)

And yeah, I could do this shit myself, that's dead or alive (Alive)

And yeah, you could care 'bout just yourself, if you pickin' sides (Pickin' sides)

