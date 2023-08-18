Lil Tecca Teams Up With Kodak Black On “HVN ON EARTH”

In case you haven’t noticed recently, Lil Tecca has been on a nice little run. When he burst onto the scene with “Ransom,” some weren’t sure where he would go from there. After all, a lot of artists from that era didn’t make it past a couple of solid singles. However, when it comes to Tecca, he has done a masterful job at cultivating his fanbase. He largely does this through TikTok where he is constantly showcasing snippets from new songs. It’s a solid strategy and it has kept people interested in his work.

Recently, Tecca dropped off a new single on July 21st called “500lbs.” This is a song that has been teased quite a bit on social media, and in the end, it lived up to the hype. Subsequently, he started teasing yet another track. This song came with some BNYX production, which, of course, had fans intrigued. From there, it was made clear that the song would actually have a feature from Kodak Black. Today, Tecca dropped “HVN ON EARTH,” and once again, it lives up to the hype.

Lil Tecca x Kodak Black

With this song, we get some incredible production from rising producer BNYX. BNYX became famous for his beats on Yeat songs, but now, he is leveling up with placement on albums from Travis Scott, Quavo, and a plethora of others. As for Tecca, he sound as focused as ever with melodic flows and a commanding presence. Kodak Black delivers a solid guest verse as well, which brings the whole track together.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, nowadays I’m just thinkin’ ’bout a bag

Got ’85 Undercovers on my ass

That ho, she say, “Yo,” ’cause I got money bags

The feds on my dope ’cause I got money stashed

