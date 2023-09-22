Lil Tecca Delivers Triumphant New Project “TEC”

Lil Tecca has been buzzing for a long time at this point. Overall, he is one of the few rappers from his era who is still making music and connecting with their audience. The SoundCloud era became a wasteland for a lot of artists. However, thanks to some clever marketing, a relatable personality, and some consistent bangers, Tecca has been able to survive. It has been fun to watch, and it has led to a lot of hype for his album, TEC.

Prior to the release of this album, Tecca came through with an array of singles. Of course, we are talking about "500lbs," "HVN On Earth" with Kodak Black, and "Dead Or Alive." These were three great singles that had fans looking forward to a full-length effort. Well, on Friday, Tecca brought out that project, which only contains a total of two features. These are from the previously mentioned Kodak Black, as well as Ken Carson on "Fell In Love."

Lil Tecca Drops An Array Of Bangers

Throughout this tracklist, you are going to provided with an array of melodic bangers from the "Ransom" rapper. A lot of these beats come from rising superstar producer BNYX, which will definitely get fans excited. The performances are solid throughout, and if you are someone who has always liked Tecca, then this album will be for you. Even if you aren't a huge fan, there are at least a couple of tracks here that you can get into.

Let us know how you feel about this new Lil Tecca project, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest albums from all of the biggest artists. There are still some great albums to be released in 2023.

Tracklist:

Yves HVN ON EARTH ft. Kodak Black Gist 500lbs Fell In Love ft. Ken Carson TEC Salty Real Discussions Dead Or Alive Want It Bad U Don't Know Tec Used2This Trippin On U Either Way Need Me Monday To Sunday

