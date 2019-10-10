For the longest time, Post Malone and 21 Savage comfortably held onto their SoundCloud record for the longest-reigning No. 1 single on the music-sharing platform. "Rockstar" was a huge commercial hit, striking the pop and hip-hop markets to become one of Posty's biggest crossover singles ever. Recently though, a teenager has been creeping up on them from behind, threatening to grab onto the record and finally, he's done so.

New York-based 17-year-old Lil Tecca has been buzzing for a few months and, at this point, you've all likely heard his hit single "Ran$om." The cut continues to chart high on the Billboard Hot 100 and as Tecca hopes to knock off Lizzo for the top spot over there next week, the young rapper is already celebrating an outstanding achievement elsewhere. According to XXL, "Ran$om" has now surpassed "Rockstar" as the longest-charting No. 1 single in SoundCloud history, having been at the top of the list for eighty-six consecutive days.

Lil Tecca is being touted as one of the hottest talents to arise from the Big Apple. Earning comparisons to melody kings like A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Tecca is on track to enjoy a very prosperous career. His debut project We Love You Tecca is still gaining traction and, as you now know, "Ran$om" is an even bigger hit than we realized. Revisit the song below and let us know your thoughts on the teenage sensation.