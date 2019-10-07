Last week, Lizzo and Iggy Azalea took a few playful shots at each other on Twitter. It started with Lizzo encouraging her fans to keep her song, "Truth Hurts," at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart. She pointed out that if they succeeded in keeping it there for two more weeks, "Truth Hurts" would become the longest running female rap song at #1, dethroning Iggy Azalea's 2014 hit, "Fancy." Today, the Billboard charts updated and it was revealed that Lizzo is one week closer to attaining her goal.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

While Lizzo greatly wished to snag this title from Iggy, she explained that her initial tweet was not intended to throw any shade at the Australian rapper or her song. Lizzo praised the track, specifically Charli XCX's contribution to it, tweeting: "*Fancy is a BOP and my homie @charli_xcx is genius on it (STREAM CHARLI - HER NEW ALBUM NOW)."

Despite this clarification, Iggy felt a bit slighted by her name's omission in Lizzo's follow-up praise. "I could have sworn I was the one rapping that song but okay...," Iggy tweeted. Considering that Lizzo is featured on Charli's latest album ("Blame It On Your Love") and has never collaborated with Iggy, it would make sense for her to highlight Charli's work. However, Iggy still decided to take things to the next level by changing her profile image to a photo of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, subtly plugging their song "Señorita," was sitting under "Truth Hurts" at #2.

All that said, Iggy later tweeted that she was just joking around. Congratulations to Lizzo for another week at #1 and also for having another song of hers, "Good As Hell," enter the Top 40.

In other chart-related news, Lil Tecca's "Ransom" continues to climb, now reaching the #4 spot.