Lil Tecca was relatively unknown until recently. "Ransom" became one of the biggest songs of the summer and it became nearly inescapable. However, like most up-and-coming rappers, he had to face the task of creating a whole body of work. The rapper spent the summer slowly dropping off a few singles but last week, he blessed fans with We Love Tecca. After a full tracking week, it appears as though the rapper's first week sales are in and Tecca did not do bad.



Lisa Lake/Getty Images

According to Hits Daily Double, Lil Tecca's new project has likely earned him a top 10 spot on the Billboard 200. His album moved 60,777 units with 4,048 of those units from traditional album sales. The rapper will likely be sitting at number 4 on the charts which is still a huge feat for him, considering that he's a newcomer to the game.

Although the title of his project is called We Love Tecca, the newfound fame seems to be weighing on him. The rapper took to Twitter yesterday where he hinted at early retirement. Mind you, the kid is 17-years-old and hasn't even graduated high school yet but it seems like it's already taken a toll on him. Perhaps he might feel different after seeing his first week sales. Over 60K in a week is no joke, especially when he's mainly riding off the strength of one song.