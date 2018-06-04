broken record
- MusicThe Weeknd Makes Spotify History: Two Songs Surpass 3 Billion Streams EachThe Weeknd continues to impress.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicLatto And Jung Kook's "Seven" Is Now The Quickest Song To Eclipse One Billion Streams On SpotifyThis is Latto and Jung Kook's first number-one song. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBeyonce Breaks Her Own Monthly Touring Revenue RecordQueen B continues to impress with her tour accomplishments.By Lavender Alexandria
- Hip-Hop HistoryBeastie Boys & Rick Rubin Reunite After 20 Years To Reflect On Debut AlbumOn the latest episode of "Broken Record," Rick Rubin reunites with Beastie Boys for the first time in 20 years.By Aron A.
- TVSkip Bayless Reacts With Wonder To Lamar Jackson's Record: WatchJackson's record has a lot of people questioning their reality.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMichael Vick Comments On Lamar Jackson Breaking His Record: Watch"Don't break all of my records."By Alexander Cole
- SportsLaMelo Ball Breaks Impressive NBL Record Ahead Of NBA Draft: WatchLaMelo has been going off.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTyler, The Creator Claims Eminem Picks "Some Of The Worst Beats Ever"Tyler, The Creator levels another criticism toward Slim Shady. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersLil Tecca Breaks Post Malone & 21 Savage's SoundCloud RecordLil Tecca has the longest-charting No. 1 single in SoundCloud history.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Breaks Record For Most Number 1 Songs On Billboard Streaming ChartDrake's momentum continues, despite the beef. By Matthew Parizot