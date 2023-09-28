Beyonce Breaks Her Own Monthly Touring Revenue Record

Beyonce's Renaissance Tour has absolutely stomped through North America all summer. Not only is each and every show a must-see event for fans but celebrities have packed out in bulk to see the performances for themselves. Across the month of July, Bey accomplished an incredibly impressive achievement. She broke the record for highest highest-grossing concert across a single month with her July shows. Bad Bunny had held the record with $123 million until Bey came along and made $127 million in July.

Now she's achieved a number that doesn't even seem possible compared to previous records. Across the month of August alone, Beyonce broke her own record with a staggering $179 million total gross. It's impressive for a multitude of reasons. After breaking the record by just a few million in July, she turned around and grossed more than $50 million more than anyone else ever has in a single month. Her Renaissance tour is now officially the highest-grossing tour by a woman since Billboard Boxscore began tracking in 1985.

Beyonce Collects Yet Another Record

One of those huge Beyonce shows recently took place in Houston. She tapped Megan Thee Stallion as an opening act in her hometown and the two Houston natives absolutely shut it down. After the show, Megan shared a heartfelt message to Bey and her fans for the opportunity. “Yall i have been ugly crying with my lace lifting all weekend lol i will never stop screaming about this moment!" Megan captioned the post. "I have loved @beyonce MY WHOLE LIFE this means EVERYTHING TO ME!!! I love you [queen bee emoji] thank you thank you thank you for everything.”

Unsurprisingly, there were also plenty of celebs in attendance of the Houston show as has been the case with most Renaissance tour stops. Lizzo, Moneybagg Yo, Ari Fletcher, and more were seen in pictures and videos from the night. What do you think of Beyonce breaking her own monthly tour gross record with an extremely impressive August? Let us know in the comment section below.

