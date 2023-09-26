Beyonce “Mute Challenge” Fail Gets Houston Concertgoer Smacked In Hilarious Video

Since Beyonce first flew to Europe to begin her RENAISSANCE Tour back in the spring, her loyal fanbase has been impressing the "Halo" hitmaker. Before she even asked patrons to wear their best silver attire to shows throughout the month of September, many stepped out in over-the-top ensembles, many of which Queen B applauded from her post up on the stadium stage.

This week, the Southern starlet put on a rousing performance in her hometown of Houston, where plenty of celebrities stepped out. Lizzo and Monaleo met for the first time while awaiting Bey, and Moneybagg Yo also brought his lady Ari Fletcher out for a night on the town. Aside from those notable names, tens of thousands of locals also crowded into the concert. As TMZ reports, some of them weren't afraid to throw hands when it came time for the famous "mute challenge."

Beyonce's Hometown Show Involved Some Violence

When the Destiny's Child alum gets to the part in "ENERGY" ordering everyone to be silent, the audience remains as quiet as possible. Some cities have been far better at this than others, but there were high hopes for Houston to be one of the best. In fact, one person in the crowd was so intent on pleasing Bey that the smacked another person around them for snacking on popcorn during the big moment. "Shut the f**k up," she added while striking the culprit, who laughed the altercation off. It's unclear if the two know each other. Regardless, it doesn't seem as though the night was totally ruined for either of them.

Beyonce has been the centre of attention for months on end thanks to her RENAISSANCE World Tour, reminding us once again why she's known as one of the greatest entertainers of her generation. While fanfare continues to surround the mother of three amid her final few performances, Plies has made it clear that to him, Britney Spears' living room dancing videos are just as captivating as what Queen B has been serving up over the past few months. Read what the rapper had to say about his dream girl at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news.

