Blueface's Side Chick Bonnie Says Her Son Misses "Daddy Blue"

It goes without saying that Blueface's recent arrest hasn't done much for his family life. While being locked up has managed to get the "Thotiana" performer a ton of attention online, he's left behind the two children he shares with Jaidyn Alexis, as well as a third little one with Chrisean Rock. Fortunately for him, the two mothers continue to show him support and call for his release regardless. In a turn of events, however, a third woman has come into the picture recently to shower him with affection.

Late last month, immediately after Chrisean tattooed Blueface's mugshot on her cheek, a woman named Bonnie Lashay took to social media to show off some new ink of her own. Similarly, she got a massive tattoo of Blueface, though hers is on her backside. "I love Blue soooo much, he's gonna be my man forever," she wrote.

Read More: Blueface's Mom Visits Him In Prison, Advocates For Megan Thee Stallion Relationship

Bonnie Lashay Calls For Blueface's Release

His admitted side chick has gone on to share various clips and photos of him, claiming that she'll "always" love him. Her young son Armani also looks to have a relationship with Blueface, as evidenced by one of her latest Instagram posts. She unveiled a clip of the boy sitting on a couch, revealing how much he misses having the rapper around. "I'm sad," he begins. "I miss Daddy Blue. Is he still in jail?"

"FREE @bluefasebabyy 💙🙏🏼," Bonnie captioned the clip. "We Love You & Miss You Blue Blue." The actual nature of her relationship with Blueface remains unclear, but fans can agree that the clip is a bit strange, considering that he's not her son's actual father. What do you think of Bonnie Lashay claiming her son misses Blueface? What about him seemingly having relationships with multiple women from behind bars? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Blueface's Side Chick Bonnie Tattoos His Face On Her Booty

[Via]