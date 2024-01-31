Blueface's Side Chick Bonnie Tattoos His Face On Her Booty

Even from behind bars, Blueface is still managing to make it into the headlines this winter. As he waits out the remainder of his sentence after breaking probation, the California native has multiple women proving their love to him in permanent and painful ways. Jaidyn Alexis, who's been boo'd up with a new female lover for the duration of her co-parent's stay behind bars, hasn't gotten any new ink lately. However, one-half of Chrisean Rock's face is now covered with a portrait of the rapper (despite her recently going through the process of removing another picture of him from her body).

Upon seeing this radical display of affection, the 23-year-old's follower count dropped significantly. People have long been pleading with the new mother to turn her energy back toward herself, but at this point, their efforts are feeling futile. Interestingly, TMZ is now reporting that Blue's admitted side chick, a woman named Bonnie, hit up a tattoo shop to get a massive piece dedicated to her lover. "Blue is EVERYTHING to me," she wrote on her Story earlier this week. "Blue be giving me the best [d**k] I ever had. I miss my man y'all, I don't want him to be mad at me anymore."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Lost This Many Followers After Revealing Blueface Tattoo

Blueface's Lovers Doing the Most for Him

Rather than copying Rock's plans exactly, Bonnie opted to get one of her booty cheeks filled up with the father of three's likeness. "I love Blue soooo much, he's gonna be my man forever," she wrote online while showing off a video of the ink. Not long before dedicating her behind to the controversial rapper, his side chick shared a song called "That's My Daddy," on which she marks her territory in Blue's life.

It will likely only be a matter of time until Karlissa Saffold has something to say about Bonnie's new ink dedicated to her son. Nevertheless, the social media personality has instead been pouring her energy into defending Chrisean Rock and her months-old grandson, Junior, who has the internet concerned for his wellbeing lately. Read what Saffold had to say about the baby's rumoured health condition, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Reacts As Chrisean Rock Continues To Be Accused Of Giving Her Baby Fetal Alcohol Syndrome

[Via]