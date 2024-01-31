Is Chrisean Rock's Blueface Face Tattoo Real? It Seems Like We Have Our Answer

Chrisean Rock continues to be someone who makes a lot of headlines. Overall, these headlines are not always made for the right reasons. In fact, more often than not, she is in the news due to drama going on with Blueface, Zeus Network, or even her close friends. Just yesterday, she was in the news as people commented on the appearance of her child. Some believe Chrisean Jr. has Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, which is a very serious condition. Moreover, on the weekend, Chrisean was in the news thanks to her new ink.

As many of you have seen by now, the Baddies star got herself a tattoo of Blueface, on her face. The reference photo was his mugshot, which made the whole thing worse. However, she has proven to be a shameless person, so she didn't seem to care too much about how people perceived it. That said, some began to question the authenticity of the tattoo. After all, it is so bold and wild, it is hard to believe she would get it. Well, TMZ spoke to the tattoo shop Chrisean went to, and they got an answer.

Chrisean Rock Under The Needle

West Hollywood's very own Lakimii Tattoo Shop has revealed that the face tattoo is, in fact, real. They have given Chrisean some tattoos in the past, so they know her well. Furthermore, they claim to have a staunch anti-face tattoo policy. That said, they decided to grant Chrisean's wish. Given the social media buzz this tat generated, it is easy to see why they would do it. In the end, it comes out as a great business decision that could pull in other high-profile clients. Hopefully, these comments finally put any debates to rest.

