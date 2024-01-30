Soulja Boy Claims Chrisean Rock's Child Has Down Syndrome, Also Says Blueface Is Being Violated In Prison

Soulja Boy has had it out for Blueface for quite some time. In fact, the two hate each other quite a bit. Overall, the origins of the feud are a bit muddied at this stage. However, that does not take away from the vitriol that has been spewed between the two. Despite a supposed truce being called, Soulja Boy has been back on the attack. Although one would think he'd be done with his rants, he isn't. Not to mention, Blue isn't around to defend himself as much. Consequently, Big Draco went on IG Live Monday and had some vicious words for Blueface. In fact, the rapper claims Blueface is being violated by inmates in jail.

"They say Blueface dropping the soap on purpose," Soulja Boy stated. "They say he been getting f**ked in the a*s, man. That’s what they said. They said he had to go [protective custody], man. P*ssy-a*s n***a, man. They say every n***a that beef with Draco, man, go out sad. They say n****s die or they just go out sad, and when he get out of jail imma beat the f*ck out of that n***a gang sh*t."

Furthermore, he went after Chrisean Jr. Overall, there seems to be no low Soulja won't stoop to. "Chrisean, Imma nut on your face b*tch. Snaggle-tooth h*e. Look like your p*ssy stank, h*e," Soulja said with vitriol. "Little ugly b***h. You little ugly snaggle tooth autistic b*tch. You little remidial h*e. Somebody tag Chrisean tell her let me nut on that tattoo of her ugly n***a. Little stinky booty b*tch. Your son look r*tarded. I ain’t gonna like that n***a look like he got down syndrome. B*tchh n***a Blueface….you look like you smell like boo boo, b*tch. You look like you s**t on yourself in the third grade. Ain’t no leaving no kids outta s**t, f**k that little ugly a*s baby. Blueface wanna be talking about my son n***a got me f*cked up. F*ck that little retarded-a*s baby."

Subsequently, there is no telling what Blue will do after this. Although he is in jail, he has made some statements in his rival's direction. Only time will tell what he chooses to do. Let us know what you think of this feud, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

