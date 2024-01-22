Blueface Responds To Soulja Boy's Offer To Squash Beef: "I Still Need That Fade!"

Blueface isn't taking Soulja Boy up on his offer to put their beef to rest amid his jail stint. Instead, the rapper took to Instagram, Sunday, to reject his $1,000 offer and confirm he still wants to fight. Soulja made the proposal earlier in the day after admitting he regretted his previous trolling of the situation.

"I still need that fade," Blueface said in a video posted on his Instagram Story. Soulja had joked that he'd offer $2,000 to any inmate who would sexually assault Blueface in jail, but quickly walked the comments back.

Blueface Attends Hollywood Unlocked's Impact Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Rapper Blueface Onstage at The 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Soulja made his offer to end the beef after Blueface turned himself in on a probation violation, earlier this month. “I know what it feel like to be locked down in a jail cell,” he said, earlier this weekend. “You don’t know what’s going on on the outside. Ain’t nobody f*ckin’ with you. Ain’t nobody puttin’ money on your books. I got $1000. Whoever know somebody, Blueface’s people, somebody, y’all hit me up. I’m gonna put $1000 on that n***a’s books.” When Blueface first turned himself in, Soulja had said he still wanted to fight him, but he didn't want to see him end up behind bars. He remarked that he wouldn't wish a prison cell on his worst enemy. "We don’t wish jail on nobody," he said. "I don’t wish jail on my worst enemy. That shit was so lame, bro. Let that n***a out so we can pow, bow, pow."

Blueface Still Wants To Fight Soulja Boy

In addition to the two feuding on social media, Soulja's baby mother is also filing a lawsuit against Blueface for defamation. The suit stems from the rapper saying they had sex the day before her and Soulja Boy's baby shower back in 2022. Be on the lookout for further updates on Soulja Boy and Blueface on HotNewHipHop.

