Soulja Boy Threatens To Have Blueface Raped In Prison, Says He Will Pay Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis For Sex

Soulja Boy and Blueface have found themselves in an exceptionally brutal feud as of late. Overall, the two have made numerous threats towards one another. From fades to shootouts, these two have been talking a big game. However, things have seemingly escalated now that Blue is in jail. He is likely going to be there until July, and Big Draco wants to take full advantage of this. On social media, he has been taunting the rapper, and recently, he went a little too far with his claims.

In the video clip below, you can see how Soulja Boy went Live so that he can speak to his fans. During this session, he took aim at Blueface had some very disturbing comments. Essentially, the "Crank Dat" rapper is willing to pay someone to do violatiing acts to Blue. “You better hope I don’t pay somebody [$2,000] to rape your ass while you in there,” Soulja Boy said. “I’m finna to send the booty bandits. Who needs some noodles? Who needs some money on they books? Where the booty bandits at?”

Soulja Boy Goes Off

Furthermore, Soulja Boy took things a step further when he said that he would proposition both Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock for sex. These are most certainly fighting words, but he did not seem to care. “She going to need some dick in her mouth for Valentine’s Day,” the rapper stated. “Now you can’t even give it to her cuz you out here trolling, and you done went broke.” If there is anything to take away from this, it is that Soulja Boy has no interest in being cordial with Blue right now.

Only time will tell whether or not Blueface will be able to respond from prison. In the meantime, let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming projects.

