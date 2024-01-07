Soulja Boy Calls Blueface A "Dead Man" Following Plaque-Stomping Incident

Soulja Boy and Blueface's beef continues to escalate.

Blueface and Soulja Boy have had their fair share of differences in recent weeks, with the former even challenging the latter to a fight in December. Things first went left when Blueface mentioned Soulja Boy during an interview with Funny Marco, insisting he could beat the "Kiss Me Thru The Phone" performer in a Verzuz. Unfortunately, things escalated pretty quickly from there, with Soulja allegedly sliding into Blueface's DMs with an address.

As expected, the fight never happened. From there, Blueface claimed to have slept with the mother of Soulja Boy's child. "I f**ked your baby mama the day before your baby shower," he told him on Instagram Live. "Till Soulja get a DNA test that's my child lil bro I'm the daddy now... What's old about your baby mama sucking my d**k?"

Soulja Boy Shares Tweet Amid Blueface Feud

Soulja Boy denied this, but she later confirmed that they did sleep together once in 2018 before she met the Chicago-born MC. Last week, Blueface continued to taunt Soulja on the remix of Jaidyn Alexis' track "Barbie," reminding him of the encounter. "Offset upset Cardi got the update / Soulja Boy mad he found out his b**** f****d late," he rhymes. Blueface also stomped on one of his plaques at a show yesterday, which appears to have earned him a pretty threatening response.

"A n***a ever tried you and you just wanted to shoot his a** like f*ck all the fighting I’m finna pop this n***a," he Tweeted last night. While he didn't mention Blueface by name, it's very possible the Tweet had something to do with their feud, as the plaque-stomping clip made its rounds shortly before he posted it. "You a dead man walking @bluefacebleedem," he wrote in another, which has since been deleted. Do you think Soulja Boy took things too far on Twitter? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

