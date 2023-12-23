Soulja Boy's Baby Mama Files Blueface Defamation Lawsuit Over Pre-Baby Shower Intercourse Claims

Blueface was lucky enough to avoid jail time (so far) in his Las Vegas strip club shooting case. He's currently got close eyes on him as he serves his two-year suspended sentence. However, the 26-year-old continues to move surprisingly recklessly. Earlier this week, he and Chrisean Rock took their co-parenting problems to the internet once again. At the same time, Blue and Soulja Boy have been trading shots, with the former even pulling up on the latter and making NSFW claims about his baby mama, Jackilyn Martinez.

"I f**ked your baby mama the day before your baby shower," the father of three told the "Crank That" rapper during their argument over who would win a Verzuz. "Till Soulja get a DNA test that's my child lil bro I'm the daddy now... What's old about your baby mama sucking my d**k?" Blue taunted Soulja amid their fight. According to TMZ, Martinez isn't taking the situation so well, as she's suing her baby daddy's op for defamation.

Read More: Blueface Says Chrisean Jr Looks Like Charles Barkley, Says The Baby Isn't His

Blueface Lands in More Legal Trouble

While she does admit to having sex with Blueface (using protection) once in 2018, Martinez says they never hooked up after that. He reportedly received a cease and desist letter on Tuesday, but instead of complying and taking down his posts, the California native went on to taunt Soulja's BM on Twitter. "Nobody ever said your name. I don't even know who you are," he wrote in response to the legal action. Since sending the memo, Martinez says death threats are coming her way, generating fear for her family's safety.

There's been plenty of drama brewing between Soulja Boy and Blueface this December, and so far, most of it has been documented for Instagram to see. Although many people are resolving to leave the toxic "Thotiana" rapper and his antics in 2023, others enjoy living vicariously through his drama rather than getting involved in messes of their own. If you fall in the latter category, you can read more about Blue and Soulja's beef at the link below.

Read More: Blueface & Soulja Boy Trade Blows On Instagram Live, Blue Pulls Up On Soulja

[Via]