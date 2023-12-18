Blueface & Soulja Boy Trade Blows On Instagram Live, Blue Pulls Up On Soulja

Blueface and Soulja Boy is the latest rap beef brewing in the headlines, which obviously filled up with antics so far. Moreover, the two even have a fight scheduled, but we'll have to wait and see if it actually ends up panning out. Still, at least we have some over-the-phone squabbling to witness in the meantime, and it's not just with social media shots. The two rappers went live on Instagram together, trashing each other about being with their women, snitching, and the like. It wasn't particularly heated or combative, though, as they stuck to their usual talking points and demeanors.

Furthermore, for those unaware, this beef started over disagreements concerning who would win a Verzuz battle. In fact, it seems like things could've turned physical quick, as Soulja Boy allegedly DM'd Blueface with an address. When the California rapper pulled up, Soulja was nowhere to be found, which led to him asking for him around the area. Maybe this was just a test or he caught him in a lie, but either way, it certainly raised the stakes.

Blueface & Soulja Boy Go At It On IG Live: Watch

Of course, these two are so chronically online, stubborn, and outspoken that they have multiple rivals to address these days. For example, Soulja Boy recently traded smoke with Charleston White, which was one of the oddest and most vibrant match-ups in recent memory. That stemmed from the 33-year-old clowning White for a recent show where some people jumped him, and he was ruthlessly NSFW in his response. If this is what we can expect from this new feud, then we'd advise everyone interested to tune in with preparation for some nasty dialogue.

Blue Pulls Up With No Soulja In Sight

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old is currently managing the career of his baby mama and on-and-off-again partner, Jaidyn Alexis. That also comes with its fair amount of trolling, as he recently did during her soundcheck. Overall, these signs point to this being a pretty wild spectacle, and one that they'll surely try to capitalize on as much as possible. For more news and the latest updates on Soulja Boy and Blueface, stick around on HNHH.

