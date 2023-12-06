Soulja Boy On The Hunt for His Next Baby Mama Via IG DMs

In a move that's causing a conversation on social media, Soulja Boy recently made an unexpected announcement on Instagram. He just revealed his desire to expand his family. The "Crank Dat" rapper took to his IG story to declare, "I'm ready to have another kid. Hit the DM if you're interested." This bold move from Soulja Boy has left fans and followers both shocked and entertained. The rapper has never been one to keep his personal life private, but this announcement takes things to a whole new level. In fact, Soulja Boy has been relatively quiet for the most part. Besides in October when he threatened to hit Complex with a lawsuit after the outlet alleged his jewelry and clothes were fake.

Moreover, looks like Soulja Boy is seeing beyond the horizon. His straightforward approach to the prospect of becoming a father again has triggered a range of reactions on social media, from excitement to disbelief. Fans are flooding platforms with memes, jokes, and speculations about who might step up to join the rapper on his journey to parenthood once more. "Soliciting baby mamas on social media is UNHINGED behavior," one person commented. "Crazy part is is ppl in the world that’s going to hit him up to," another said. "How about be ready for a Wife first and stop just trying to babymomma these females," someone else said. "Must be trying to get his baby momma mad," someone else speculated.

Soulja Boy Is Ready For Another Kid

Already a father to a daughter, Soulja Boy is no stranger to surprising announcements. However, this latest move has people questioning the motivations behind such a public declaration. Is he genuinely looking for love, or is this a playful stunt to keep the internet buzzing? "Some of yall still gon hit his dm asking to have another kid just to see if he RESPONDS," one person said. While it's not uncommon for celebrities to use social media to connect with potential romantic interests, Soulja Boy's direct approach is not typical to the Hollywood love story. His Instagram inbox is likely filled with messages from curious individuals trying for the chance to be the next baby mother.

As the internet eagerly awaits updates on this, one thing is clear. Soulja Boy has once again managed to capture the attention of fans and critics alike. Whether this leads to a new addition to his family or remains a chapter in the rapper's social media history is anyone's guess. Until then, the world watches as Soulja Boy goes on his search for the perfect contender to make a child with. What are your thoughts? Let us know on HNHH!

