Soulja Boy Might Get Sued By Rico Recklezz Over Alleged $100K Hit

Rico Recklezz recently sat down with DJ Vlad for an interview, during which the VladTV host brought up an old beef of his. For those unaware, rumors swirled back in 2016 that Soulja Boy put out a $100K hit on Rico amid their feud, speculation that never manifested into confirmation or outright denial. At the time, the Chicago rapper didn't really do much about it, but it's still something that people bring up and ask him about. Hilariously enough, it seems like he's realizing that he could actually make some decent money if he opens this case back up, which would blindside the social media phenomenon a lot. As such, the reckless MC posited that he might still chase that bag from Soulja over his alleged threats.

"Somebody said I coulda sued him on some s**t," Rico Recklezz remarked with a laugh. "But I’m like man, that’s like snitching. You think I woulda got paid for that? I coulda really got paid, huh? Is it too late? Aye, boy, give me that bread right now, boy!" Hilariously enough, Soulja Boy recently threatened Complex with a lawsuit of his own for defamation just last month.

Rico Recklezz Revisits Soulja Boy Beef: Watch

Regardless, this re-sparked conversation about this beef, which began over Rico Recklezz dissing Soulja Boy in a 2016 freestyle for dissing Lil Yachty. "Soulja h*e-a** keep dissing Yachty, his b***h-a** ain’t even got no bodies. Talking tough on Twitter, but his scaredy-a** was scared to come to the lobby," he rapped on the track. "I just made a million dollars what I look like dissin an unsigned Chicago rapper?" Soulja responded on Twitter. "F**k rap beef we really doing drills... he want some clout. He gone be dead before 2017. We sliding. I got 100k on his head." "F**K IT LETS BOX 1 ON 1 FOR 10K @souljaboy WE CAN YOUTUBE IT TMZ IT WATEVA WEN U READY ????" Rico responded.

"We don’t do the threats,” someone from his team allegedly told Soulja. “Don’t ever think you can put no money on a n***a’s head from Chicago, ‘cause it ain’t about no money down here. It’s easy to find ya, blood. And you see you ain’t hard to find, n***a. Period." "That n***a put my name in a song, bro," he replied. "Them tweets weren’t even about him. I’m on paperwork right now, so we don’t even play those types of games. Ain’t nobody gon’ put no money on nobody’s head, none of that bro. A n***a just need to holla at me… I need me and him to talk, feel me?" For more on Soulja Boy and Rico Recklezz, stay posted on HNHH.

