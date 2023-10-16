Soulja Boy Lets Lil Yachty Know He Was The First Rapper To Stream On Twitch

Soulja Boy is a rapper who has prided himself on being the "first" to do things. Although he may not always have proof to back up his claims, he will always try to set the record straight. Even if you aren't trying to provoke the artist, don't even think about saying you did something first. If you do, just know that Soulja will see it and he will respond accordingly. Overall, it makes for some hilarious banter. However, in the eyes of Big Draco, it is no laughing matter.

Recently, it was Lil Yachty who decided to enter the "first" ring. In a video, Yachty claimed that he was the first rapper to start streaming on Twitch. Overall, this is a pretty bold proclamation to make. T-Pain has been streaming on Twitch for a minute now, and most don't really see Yachty as a streamer. In fact, everyone knows that the real GOAT of rapper Twitch streams is Soulja Boy. His Among Us streams were massive, and he let Yachty know in a new video.

Read More: Soulja Boy’s Album Removed From Streaming For Copyright Complaint

Soulja Boy Lets The World Know

Above, you can hear Soulja Boy go off on Yachty and even Drake. He declares that he is sick of these two and that he just wants proper credit for all that he has done throughout his career. Overall, Soulja is very proud of his gaming career on Twitch, and he does not want to be undermined. In fact, one could make the argument that he has been undermined his whole career. That said, it makes sense why he would want to constantly reiterated when he was the first to do something.

Needless to say, Soulja Boy wants his rightful credit for being a pioneer in the streaming space. Let us know if you think Soulja is in the right, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on the biggest stories involving your favorite artists.

Read More: Soulja Boy Fires Back At Adam22 With Lena The Plug Video Screenshot