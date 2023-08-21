Soulja Boy’s Album Removed From Streaming For Copyright Complaint

Navigating copyright in the streaming era has been difficult for many artists and many content creators who cover music. There has also been a long-turbulent relationship between rappers and the producers who help create their songs. All of that came together for Soulja Boy recently when one of his albums was taken off streaming. “My album “Soulja Season” was taken off DSPs because of a copyright claim from a producer I purchased the beat from 100% this is the third time this happened,” he explained in a Tweet earlier today.

While he doesn’t specify which song was claimed or who the producer is, it’s clearly tainted his approach to working with them. “First “Biggest Opp” then “BigDraco3”This may be my last time working with producers. They messing it for all producers!” Soulja Boy explains. As of today. much of the album is still available to stream. Only the closing track “2 Seater,” which features G$ Lil Ronnie is unavailable. Fans won’t have much difficulty finding new Soulja Boy music to listen to though, the rapper has already released three new album this year. Alongside Soulja Season he’s also dropped Swag 5 and Soulja World 3.

Soulja Boy Talks Producer Copyright Claims

Like many this year, Soulja Boy took the time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of rap music. But through his own lens, he wanted more credit for the influence he’s had over the genre since his debut. “When I came in the game they said I killed hip hop. But really, I birthed the new wave of hip hop with internet/streaming. Ahead of my time,” he explained in a tweet.

All of this is unfolding as the rapper deals with some pretty intense legal battles. He reportedly owes over $1 million in unpaid taxes and a judge recently told him he needed to change where he lived. What do you think of Soulja Boy’s predicament with producers having his music taken down? Let us know in the comment section below.

