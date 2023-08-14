Soulja Boy Nearly Falls Off Skateboard During On-Stage Trick

Soulja Boy nearly took a tumble while attempting to skateboard on stage during a recent concert. He shared a clip of the moment on Instagram, Sunday, while laughing it off. “Almost fell off my skate board lmao,” Soulja captioned the post. “I love y’all!”

Fans shared plenty of laughs in response in the comments section. “FIRST RAPPER TO ALMOST BUST HIS ASS OFF A SKATEBOARD ON STAGE!” one user wrote. Another trolled: “First rapper to drop albums nobody heard about.” The latter was referring to the release of Soulja World 3, which Soulja dropped last month.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 16: Rapper Soulja Boy performs onstage during 2021 The Millennium tour at State Farm Arena on October 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The latest concert mishap comes after Soulja reflected on his influence on hip-hop in honor of the genre’s 50th anniversary. In a series of posts on X, over the weekend, Soulja called for more respect for his impact. “When I came in the game they said I killed hip hop. But really, I birthed the new wave of hip hop with internet/streaming. Ahead of my time. #HipHop50,” he wrote in one post. He followed up by adding: “Now everyone vlogs their career like me. Now everyone uploads their music to the internet. Now everyone goes live for their fans. I started it. Thank me or not. Flowers/Credit or not. #HipHop50.” Check out the clip of Soulja trying to skateboard on stage below.

Soulja is currently performing on tour across North America, with around 40 concerts set in Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, and many more. The tour comes in celebration of the 15th anniversary of his album, iSouljaBoyTellem, which was his second studio album. It featured the singles, “Kiss Me Thru the Phone,” “Turn My Swag On,” and more.

