Soulja Boy Returns With New Album “Soulja World 3”

On July 28, Soulja Boy dropped his new album, Soulja World 3. The release comes exactly one year after the debut of Soulja World 2. Fans have had no shortage of Soulja Boy lately, as this is his third full-length offering of the year. He dropped Swag 5 in March, followed by Soulja Season just a couple months later in May. The new LP also follows 2022’s First To Do It and Big Draco 3. The album holds true to Soulja Boy’s signature sound, with a solid balance of energetic and more subdued tracks.

Fans may even get an opportunity to catch Soulja Boy performing some new songs from Soulja World 3 live soon. The artist is set to embark on his upcoming SouljaWorld tour in the next few days. The tour will see Soulja Boy make around 40 stops across the U.S., with notable dates in Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, and more.

Soulja World 3

The tour is scheduled to kick off at the beginning of next month in Berkeley, CA on August 3 at The UC Theatre. It’ll wrap up at the end of September with a performance at The Observatory in Santa Ana on the 24th. Soulja Boy pumped fans up for the tour in a video shared on YouTube earlier this month. “It’s gonna be lit, man,” he told viewers in the video, “make sure y’all pop out.”

Last month, he also joined several other artists to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop at the 2023 BET Awards. Soulja Boy, Doug E. Fresh, Kid ‘N Play, 69 Boyz, and more paid homage to some of the most popular dance trends of the decade. Of course, the artist showed off iconic moves to his 2007 hit, “Crank That.” The awards show also featured performances by Chief Keef, T.I., Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Big Daddy Kane, and more.

Tracklist:

1. Do You Got Money?

2. Waves on Waves

3. Like This

4. Swag

5. Pbs 2

6. Quick Draw

7. Let’s Go!

8. Ticket

9. Patek

10. Drippin In Fashion

11. Knock Knock

12. Every Tuesday

13. Drip On

14. Working My Arm

