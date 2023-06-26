Chief Keef, Fat Joe, Big Daddy Kane, and more iconic artists took part in celebrating the 50th-anniversary tribute for Hip-Hop at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday night. Songs that have made an impact over the last six decades were celebrated in the set.

In total, the performance boasted appearances from over 20 rappers from all different regions. T.I., Jeezy, Master P, and Trick Daddy, represented the South while Fat Joe and Ja Rule put on for New York. More included Chief Keef, Ying Yang Twins, EPMD, and Redman, among others. There was also an homage to various dance trends from over the decade with artists including Doug E. Fresh, Kid ‘N Play, 69 Boyz, Soulja Boy, Dem Franchize Boyz, F.L.Y., and more.

Chief Keef At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Chief Keef performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Elsewhere in the night, Quavo and Offset reunited for a performance to honor their late Migos partner, Takeoff. Latto also took over the stage with her song, “Put It On Da Floor.” Prior to the Hip-Hop 50 tribute, Lil Uzi Vert performed his hit single, “Just Wanna Rock.” While that performance went smoothly, unfortunately for Uzi, the rest of the night didn’t go so well.

At one point, his girlfriend, JT, was caught on video throwing her phone at Uzi and calling him a “groupie.” It’s yet to be confirmed exactly what set her off; however, fans have been theorizing that Uzi name-dropping Ice Spice in a new song off his The Pink Tape as well as posing with the Bronx rapper did it.

BET Celebrates 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

The West Coast legends are taking over the stage on #CulturesBiggestNight. #WarrenG, #YoYo, #E40, and #Tyga take us through the bops from the 90s to the 2000s 🎶 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/6owOwB150p — BET (@BET) June 26, 2023

As for the rest of the night, awards were handed out to many of the top artists in hip-hop. Busta Rhymes even accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award with an emotional speech. For the full list of winners and nominees, check here.

