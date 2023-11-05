Snoop Dogg’s Criticism Made Soulja Boy Want To “Cry”

During a recent live stream, Soulja Boy opened up about how getting harsh criticism from one of his idols impacted him. According to the rapper, Snoop Dogg had some less than flattering things to say about his 2007 hit, "Crank That." He explained how his comments took a toll on him, as he was somebody that the then-teenager looked up to.

"I love f*ckin' Snoop Dogg, to this day," Soulja Boy began. "When I first came out he was like 'Crank That? What is that bullsh*t...'" Unfortunately, the criticism weighed heavy on him at the time, though they've since made amends. "N***a that hurt my f*cking soul, I wanted to cry," he revealed. "I was 17 at the time so I'm like, 'this is my f*cking idol f*ckin' telling me that I suck.'"

Soulja Boy On Snoop Dogg's Criticism

Eventually, the two of them came face to face, and Snoop Dogg apologized to Soulja Boy for his harsh words. "I met Snoop Dogg in person and he was like 'man, my bad,'" he recalled. The Chicago native went on to describe how Snoop Dogg claimed he just didn't "understand" the song when it first came out. Luckily, the track eventually grew on him.

While he may have been able to forgive Snoop Dogg for his "Crank That" criticism, he didn't hold back when Chinese Kitty dissed his music last month. The 28-year-old had said that she was "forced" to listen to his music because her son is a fan, prompting Soulja Boy to fire back. "F*ck all of y'all, man. Y'all always trying to shade me, for what? I ain't do nothing but show you h*es love," he said. What do you think of Soulja Boy revealing what his response was to Snoop Dogg's negative comments about his music? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

