Soulja Boy Slams Chinese Kitty For Claiming She Was “Forced” To Listen To His Music

Recently, Chinese Kitty took to social media to complain about her son's taste in music. According to the "Boy Oh Boy" performer, she was being "forced" to listen to Soulja Boy. She shared a clip of her son watching the music video for his 2007 hit "Crank That" earlier this week, seeming annoyed by the boy's selection.

Unfortunately, the performer caught a glimpse of her Instagram Story, and didn't take kindly to it at all. He fired back with a lengthy rant on his own account, claiming that she's got him "f*cked up." Soulja Boy made it clear that he didn't appreciate her comment, letting everyone know that he's fed up by their criticism.

Soulja Boy Pops Off On Chinese Kitty

"Chinese Kitty," he began. "Why the f*ck is you on your Instagram Story talkin' bout you being forced to listen to 'Crank That?' Ain't nobody gotta force you to listen to sh*t." He continued, "Turn it off then. Put the headphones on for him then. F*ck is you talkin' bout Chinese Kitty? You got me f*cked up." His rant didn't stop there, however. "I'm tired of y'all, man," he also added. "F*ck all of y'all, man. Y'all always trying to shade me, for what? I ain't do nothing but show you h*es love."

This isn't the only criticism Soulja Boy's taken issue with lately, however. Recently, he also threatened to file a lawsuit against Complex. He went off on the outlet following their claim that he wears fake designer pieces. “F*ck Complex and f*ck Complex Music," he began. "Y’all gon post on your page talking about Soulja Boy some sh*t I don’t know — everything he own is fake or some sh*t. I’m suing y’all n***as [for] defamation of character, bro." What do you think of Soulja Boy's response to Chinese Kitty complaining about her son listening to him? Do you think he went too far, or was his response fair? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Soulja Boy and Chinese Kitty.

