Chinese Kitty Denies Jayda Cheaves Shade: “I Don’t Beef Over Clothes”

One of Jayda Cheaves' vacation looks has sparked a great deal of controversy online. Recently, she shared a photo rocking a black fishnet-inspired top, complete with abundant silver hardware. After her post, Chinese Kitty posted a photo of herself wearing a very similar top, striking a dramatic pose. Fans were also quick to note her shady caption. "Just know the first girl to where this but it's cute," she wrote, labeling herself a "Real life #trendsetter."

Many perceived her post as a dig at Cheaves, with some claiming that their beef could go deeper than clothes. Cheaves shares one child with rapper Lil Baby, who Chinese Kitty was romantically linked to over the summer. Asian Doll even got involved in the drama, claiming that she was actually the first person to wear the look. She shared her own version of the distressed style, but most fans agreed that it was far too different to be be compared. Countless Cheaves supporters have now taken aim at Chinese Kitty, claiming that she's being a hater for trying to check the mother of one.

Chinese Kitty Says She's "Never Been A Hater"

Chinese Kitty has taken to her IG Story again, however, claiming that this whole mess never even involved Cheaves. According to her, she was making a general statement, and never meant any shade towards Lil Baby's baby mama. "Y'all weird mfs made this about Jayda whole time last week I put the same post up before the girl even wore it," she wrote. "Stop pushing and creating a false a** narrative over sh*t that's not even there." Chinese Kitty went on to claim that she's "never been a hater" over clothes or "d*ck," encouraging trolls to get a life.

Despite her most recent statements, it seems social media users are set on believing the shade was directed at Cheaves. What do you think of the recent controversy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

