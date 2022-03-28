trendsetter
- StreetwearChinese Kitty Denies Jayda Cheaves Shade: "I Don't Beef Over Clothes"Chinese Kitty says she's "never been a hater."By Caroline Fisher
- Streetwear2022 Apparel Trends2022 was a wild year for streetwear trends.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCoi Leray Addresses Low Album Sales Critics: "Y'all Gonna Respect Me"She says she doesn't have time to chase after her haters because she's the breadwinner of her family.By Erika Marie
- MusicCoi Leray Is An "Alpha Female" Because Of Her Mother: "She's Dominant"YouTube's "Aritst on the Rise" shares her story in a new feature where Leray also talks about bossing up in a male-dominated industry. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCoi Leray Seductively Sways Hips To Bop From New Album "Trendsetter"Coi Leray offers a last-minute dance freestyle to a new album track.By Aida C.
- MusicCoi Leray Speaks On Erica Banks: "You Can't Feed Into Negative Energy"Banks claimed Nicki Minaj "entertains girls who really can't rap," and Hip Hop fans speculated she was speaking on Leray's collab with the Rap icon.By Erika Marie
- MusicCoi Leray Announces "Trendsetter Tour" With B-LoveeCoi Leray is embarking on a tour following the release of her new album.By Cole Blake
- ReviewsCoi Leray "Trendsetter" ReviewCoi Leray takes advantage of her moment on "Trendsetter," but the album's title is a major misnomer.By Joshua Robinson
- NumbersCoi Leray Celebrates "Trendsetter" Chart Debut Despite The HateCoi Leray doesn't seem to mind the low numbers.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCoi Leray's "Trendsetter" Sells Just 9k In First Week While Lil Durk Takes No. 1 SpotCoi Leray's latest album, "Trendsetter," had an underwelming debut.By Cole Blake
- NumbersFivio Foreign, Coi Leray, EST Gee & 42 Dugg's First-Week Sales ProjectionsFivio is looking at a top ten debut, and EST Gee & 42 Dugg are right behind him.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicNicki Minaj Gives Opinion On "Trendsetter" & Coi Leray Agrees With Her AdviceThe Rap legend has become a mentor of sorts for Leray and offered up her take on the rapper's debut album.By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj Praises Coi Leray, Gives Her Feedback On "Trendsetter"Nicki Minaj also gave a shoutout to Fivio Foreign's 'B.I.B.L.E.'By Hayley Hynes
- NewsCoi Leray & G Herbo Collab On "Thief In The Night" RecordCoi and G Herbo share bars over a futuristic beat.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicCoi Leray Claims She Auditioned For A Role On "Euphoria"As she prepares for "Trendsetter" to hit streaming services, Leray also praised "The Breakfast Club" following her interview.By Erika Marie
- MusicCoi Leray Appears On "The Tonight Show" And Performs Medley Of SongsCoi Leray appeared on "The Tonight Show" to perform a medley of songs from her upcoming album, "Trendsetter".By Brianna Lawson
- MusicCoi Leray Vents About Fake Friends, Industry Pressure, Drug Use In Song SnippetAhead of her "Trendsetter" release, Leray shares a snippet of a poignant track about managing her struggles. By Erika Marie
- MusicCoi Leray Shares Tracklist For "Trendsetter" Featuring Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, & MoreCoi Leray shared the tracklist for "Trendsetter" on Monday.By Cole Blake
- MusicCoi Leray Reveals "Trendsetter" Features: Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Chief Keef & MoreCoi Leray reveals a long list of features for her debut album, "Trendsetter." By Aron A.
- MusicCoi Leray Teases New Banger With G Herbo Off Of "Trendsetter"Coi Leray shares a teaser of her upcoming collab with G Herbo. By Aron A.
- MusicCoi Leray Announces Debut Album "Trendsetter" Cover Art & Release DateCoi Leray says her forthcoming debut album "Trendsetter" will be "one of the biggest female artist albums in the world." By Aron A.