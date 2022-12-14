In any given year, you can expect apparel trends to be wildly different than the previous year. This is ultimately because tastes are constantly changing and fluctuating. Additionally, influencers are oftentimes doing their own thing, and then eventually, others follow suit.

Throughout 2022, there is no doubt that the trends were peculiar, yet interesting. Every single year, Alias comes out with its Seller Report, which comes with a plethora of unique data points on consumer trends. Subsequently, we now know that fashion trends such as Barbiecore, Y2K, Utility, and Vintage were all the rage this year.

Image via GOAT

Moreover, there were some big brands that stole the show. For instance, Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God Essentials has proven to be the biggest apparel brand in the entire world. This is based on two metrics: want, and sales.

Furthermore, Sp5der is receiving a considerable amount of praise this year as it is growing at an extraordinary rate. According to Alias’ report, the brand is seeing a 918 percent increase in sales, year over year. Needless to say, it is good time to be getting into Sp5der.

What Is Barbiecore?

First off, you may be asking yourself, what even is Barbiecore? Well, what do you think of when you picture a Barbie doll? Pink probably immediately comes to mind. By making a few simple deductions, you would come to the conclusion that Barbiecore is all about pushing an unrelenting bright pink aesthetic. Hot pink is especially popular within this style, and throughout 2022, consumers couldn’t get enough of this look.

If you need an example of what this aesthetic looks like, look no further than this pink hoodie from Sp5der. The piece features some loud graphics on the front, while the base of the hoodie has a hot pink hue. Overall, it is a cool piece that is available in numerous sizes.

Image via GOAT

Y2K Apparel

The term Y2K is typically associated with that bizarre time period in which we thought the new millennium would kill us all. Of course, nuclear annihilation never happened, however, the fashion trends were quite unique. The 2000s brought forth this desire to jump into the future, while also maintaining 90s sensibilities. As a result, Y2K apparel is typically loud yet baggy. Moreover, it can also be shiny, which speaks to futuristic sensibilities.

Overall, 2022 has proven to be a huge year for the Y2K look. After all, it has been 20 years since the turn of the century. For those of you out there who want to get in on this trend, these wide-leg jeans from Marni are a great start. They are currently available in a wide variety of sizes.

Image via GOAT

Utility

The utility trend is one that certainly speaks for itself. We have seen this coming over the years as numerous brands continue to add utilitarian elements to their clothing. One could just look at the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 and 6 to see what we are talking about.

Additionally, another new aesthetic is called gorpcore. Jason Chen of The Cut actually popularized the phrase, which meant to be short for “good ol’ raisins and peanuts.” The point here is that now, hiking gear and “outdoorsmenship” have gone high fashion. Numerous brands are coming through with their own takes on gorpcore, including Supreme and The North Face who came through with a unique Gore-Tex Fleece. Currently, this piece is selling on the secondary market for prices between $1,000 and $1,800.

Image via GOAT

Vintage Apparel

Speaking of trends that also speak for themself, we finish off this list with some good old vintage. According to Alias, vintage letterman jackets have seen a year-over-year desire increase of 96 percent. Furthermore, vintage tees have increased in sales by 312 percent.

These pieces are characterized by their large graphics, unique color schemes, and references to pop culture. Anything that harkens back to the past can be considered “vintage.” One notable piece of vintage is this BAPE x Mitchell & Ness Yankees jacket from 2018. The blue colorway is gorgeous and will complement any fit nicely.

Image via GOAT

Let us know your favorite 2022 apparel trend, in the comments down below.