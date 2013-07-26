trends
- SneakersBest Y2K-Style Sneakers Right NowThere are some amazing Y2K sneakers on the market.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLauryn Hill Trends After Late Arrival To 2023 Essence FestivalLauryn Hill headlined the 2023 Essence Festival on Friday.By Caroline Fisher
- Streetwear2022 Apparel Trends2022 was a wild year for streetwear trends.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChlöe Discusses The Industry Being "Overly Saturated": "We Are Not Appreciating Artistry"The songbird is "grateful" that she and sister Halle Bailey are signed to Beyoncé "because we're given creative freedom and space to grow."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJoe Budden Teases Nicki Minaj Interview, Sparks Conversation About Trendy Rappers Becoming "Faceless"The last time Budden and Minaj sat down for an interview, things got out of hand, to say the least.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsDDG Successfully Completes Crate Challenge: WatchDDG is the first rapper to complete the viral #CrateChallenge.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentThe TikTok Music Takeover2020's most downloaded app has made a serious impact on charting music, and continues to elevate new artists in 2021.By hnhh
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Progress After Three Weeks Of Hottie BootcampMeg is looking better than ever after three weeks in her "Hottie Bootcamp" program.By Alycia Williams
- Antics"RIP Drake" Trends On Twitter Leading To Panic & ConfusionDrake is doing just fine.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJ. Cole Fans Declare Him "The GOAT" With Birthday Twitter Trend"Happy Birthday to the GOAT" is a top trend on Twitter right now.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentPredicting 2020 Music TrendsForecasting the year to come and taking stock of what 2019 can tell us about the trends of tomorrow.By Luke Hinz
- GramSummer Walker Shows Differences Of "Week One Vs. Week Two" Of Knowing HerGlammed up versus real life.By Erika Marie
- SocietyPeople Are Really Throwing Cheese At Babies Faces As Part Of A Viral TrendA new challenge that will be forgotten in no time. By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentSoulja Boy Is The Rap Game's Misunderstood PioneerSoulja Boy's mazy career ought to be a picture show.By Devin Ch
- MusicUsher Gets Ripped To Pieces For "A" Album By Fans: Mid-Life Crisis & Other JokesHis fans are waiting for the "grown & sexy" Usher.By Zaynab
- MusicMariah Carey's New Project Dismisses "Anybody Else's Trends"The artist is in a unique place in her life. By Zaynab
- MusicKanye West Tops Google's Father's Day Celebrity Dad Search TrendsKanye West is one of the most googled celebrity Dad's.By Aron A.
- SocietyeBay Reveals Most Shopped Trends Of 2017: "Star Wars," Streetwear & MoreThe e-commerce site announces the hottest sellers of 2017. By David Saric
- MusicBig Boi Chats "Boomiverse" With The Breakfast ClubBig Boi plots his own course.By Matt F
- Original ContentFlashback Friday: Old School Hip Hop FashionCheck out a collection of photos of some of the classic fashion trends birthed out of Hip Hop.By Alex S