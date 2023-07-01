Lauryn Hill Trends After Late Arrival To 2023 Essence Festival

Lauryn Hill has been trending on Twitter after arriving late to her performance at the 2023 Essence Festival. She took on the fest yesterday (June 30), at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Hill performed songs from 1998’s, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, in celebration of the Grammy-winning LP’s 25-year-anniversary. Her set also featured Fugees’ group mate Wyclef Jean as a special guest.

It appears that fans aren’t too bothered by Ms. Hill’s arrival time based on social media chatter, though some complain that her tardiness had them fighting to stay awake for the late-night set. “I know we make our jokes about L Boogie always being late but listen, when she sang ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,’ something inside me moved,” one user writes on Twitter. Overall, fans are saying her show was one for the books, and certainly worth waiting for.

2023 Essence Festival

Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean perform onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The 2023 Essence Festival began on June 29 and will wrap up at the beginning of next week on July 2. Friday also saw a performance from Janelle Monet, and a special 50th anniversary of hip hop set featuring Big Daddy Kane, EPMD, KRS-One, and more. The set was curated by Doug E. Fresh. Janelle Monet Performers like Missy Elliot and Jill Scott are scheduled to grace the stage today (July 10). Jermaine Dupri has also curated a special set in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip hop, dubbed “The South Got Something To Say.” The set will feature performances by Big Boi, Gucci Mane, Lil Jon, Ludacris, and T.I. Ice Cube has also curated a “West Coast All-Stars” set for today, featuring Ice-T, E-40, DJ Quik, and more.

Megan Thee Stallion is set to headline the fest tomorrow (July 2). Angie Martinez will host another set in celebration of hip hop’s anniversary, called “In Real Life: 50 Years Of Women In Hip Hop.” It will feature Eve, Mia X, Remy Ma, Salt-N-Pepa, and Trina. There will be additional performances by Wizkid, Muni Long, Kizz Daniel, and more.

