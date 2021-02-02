Alycia Williams
- MusicThe Weeknd Formally Announces "Save Your Tears" Remix With Ariana GrandeThe Weeknd and Ariana Grande have another collaboration on the way.
- Original ContentWho Is Foogiano? Everything To KnowWe break down the facts to know about the rising 1017 rapper Foogiano.By Alycia Williams
- MusicDorrough Responds To Backlash After Tweeting He Only Sees "Same Type" Of Female RapperDorrough Music questioned where the "female" versions of rappers like Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Nipsey Hussle and others are.By Alycia Williams
- RelationshipsDiddy & Miracle Watts Fuel Romance Rumors With Flirty CommentSpeculation is rampant after Miracle Watts dropped some love on one of Diddy’s recent photos.By Alycia Williams
- Pop CultureMichelle Obama, DJ Khaled Urging Americans To Support Sweeping Voting Rights BillMichelle Obama, Billie Eilish, DJ Khaled, and more are supporting the For the People Act.By Alycia Williams
- TVKenya Moore Apologizes For "Disrespectful" Native American Headdress Costume On "RHOA"Kenya Moore was criticized for wearing a Native American Headdress to a Halloween costume party during a recent episode of "Real Housewives of Atlanta."By Alycia Williams
- GramCardi B Goes Off On Haters Diminishing Her AchievementsCardi B delivers a 3-minute-plus rant targeting her haters.By Alycia Williams
- TVClaudia Jordan Denies Playing A Role In Gary Owen & Kenya Duke's DivorceClaudia Jordan denies playing a role in Gary Owen's divorce with Kenya Duke, referring to him as her "buddy."By Alycia Williams
- MusicAnita Baker Asks Fans To Stop Streaming Her Music In Fight With Label Over MastersThe R&B legend is looking to regain control of her music.By Alycia Williams
- RelationshipsRay J & Princess Love Call Off Divorce AgainRay J and Princess Love are ready to give their relationship another try after filing for divorce. By Alycia Williams
- RelationshipsA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Wants Ella Back After Their Public Instagram BreakupAfter less than a week of being broken up, A Boogie is ready to rekindle his relationship with Ella Bands.By Alycia Williams
- TechInstagram Removed Likes By AccidentSome Instagram users were surprised to find like counts missing from the app on Tuesday due to a bug. By Alycia Williams
- RelationshipsTamar Braxton's Ex-Fiance's Restraining Order Against Her DismissedAfter neither Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso appeared in court regarding the restraining order, the order was dismissed.
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Stars In Calvin Klein Spring 2021 CampaignMeagn Thee Stallion is gearing up for a Hot Girl Spring as she stars in Calvin Klein's Spring 2021 Campaign.By Alycia Williams
- GramAndré 3000 Forced To Use Hand-Drawn Sketch For Clothing Collection Due To Trademark LawsAndré 3000 dropped a hand-drawn sketch of an ant reading a book to Instagram, which left a lot of curious fans. By Alycia Williams
- Pop CultureHalle Berry Reveals Her First Kiss Was With A GirlHalle Berry reveals her first smooch was with a girlfriend who helped her master a French kiss.By Alycia Williams
- MoviesDisney Drops New "Cruella" Movie Trailer Starring Emma StoneDisney dropped its first trailer for its live-action prequel "Cruella," revealing the dark and twisted origins of the infamous villainess from "101 Dalmatians."By Alycia Williams
- RandomTexas City Mayor Resigns After Blaming Residents Amid Deadly SnowstormColorado City mayor Tom Boyd ranted on Facebook that he was "sick and tired of people looking for a damn handout," and later, offered his resignation.By Alycia Williams
- Pop CultureTyrese Questions Why Women Are Mad At B. Simone's Valentine's Day MessageTyrese wasn't afraid to to share his thoughts on B. Simone's controversial video.By Alycia Williams
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Progress After Three Weeks Of Hottie BootcampMeg is looking better than ever after three weeks in her "Hottie Bootcamp" program.By Alycia Williams
- PoliticsIndian Government Lashes Out At Rihanna & Celebs Supporting Farmer ProtestNot everyone is happy about Rihanna's supportive tweet for protestors in Delhi.By Alycia Williams
- MusicBillie Eilish's "The World's A Little Blurry" Documentary Trailer Drops"Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" releases on February 26, 2021.By Alycia Williams
- PoliticsAOC Reveals She's A Sexual Assault SurvivorAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez said during an Instagram Live broadcast that she is a survivor of sexual assault while describing her trauma from the Capitol Riots.By Alycia Williams
