Best Y2K-Style Sneakers Right Now

For those of you who may not know, Y2K-style sneakers are very much in right now. The Y2K style as a whole has been doing numbers online. Whether it be through TikTok or Instagram, a lot of people want to showcase their early-2000s-inspired outfits. Overall, this has been a very fun trend to watch. At this point, it doesn’t seem like it will be coming to an end anytime soon. Consequently, we are bringing you some of our favorite Y2K-style sneakers.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

New Balance 1906R “Sea Salt Eclipse True Red”

Firstly, we have the New Balance 1906R in the “Sea Salt Eclipse True Red” color scheme. This is an amazing chunky runner that definitely has that 2000s feel to it. Additionally, we have that whitish-silver upper that was so popular during that time. Navy blue, red, and beige bring the whole look together. If you are a New Balance fan who wants to relive 20 years ago, you need these in your life. (Image via Stadium Goods)

New Balance 860V2 “Aimé Leon Dore – Red”

Another New Balance can be found on this list, although this time, we have Aime Leon Dore. Ultimately, this creation is just fantastic. That iconic New Balance design is front and center here. Although, unlike the previous shoe, this one has a bit more color. From the reds to the creams to the white and black midsole, this is just a clean shoe that you cannot go wrong with. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Asics Gel-Kayano 14 “Metallic Plum”

If there is one thing that separates Y2K-style sneakers from other shoes, it would have to be the inclusion of lots of silver and chrome. With the Asics Gel-Kayano 14 “Metallic Plum,” that is exactly what we get. The base of the shoe is creamy beige, however, the overlays are a phenomenal shade of silver. There is a very clear aesthetic here, and we think a lot of sneakerheads will appreciate it. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Asics GT-2160 “Kith – Scarab”

Subsequently, we have yet another pair from Asics. Except for this time, we have the GT-2160 model. Either way, this is yet another dope runner that just so happens to have gotten a Kith collaboration. The above “Scarab” colorway is great and much like the previous model, it leans into the silver look. There are also some beige shades here which help round out the sneaker. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Saucony Progrid Triumph 4 “Otherworld”

If you are looking to get the Saucony Progrid Triumph 4 in the “Otherworld” colorway, then just know you are buying a rave for your feet. Back in the day, the Euro Pop fad had people wearing neon colors with a black base to them. That is exactly what we get here as there are neon greens, purples, and blues placed on top of a silver and black shell. Perhaps the most Y2K shoe on our list yet. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Nike Air Force 1 Low LeBron James “Four Horsemen”

Overall, the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four Horseman” is seen as a Y2K shoe because of the nostalgia it brings forward. This is a sneaker that came out years ago as a way to pay homage to LeBron James and his inner circle. Firstly, the upper is covered in white leather, while green highlights are placed throughout. Overall, it is a simple yet effective shoe that LeBron stans will love and adore. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Nike Air Presto “University Blue”

Next up on the list, we have the Nike Air Presto. The “University Blue” colorway is iconic when it comes to Nike and Jordan Brand. When it comes to a silhouette like the Presto, the sky blue hue gives off a cool and unique vibe that almost looks chrome-like. Ultimately, it is yet another clean sneaker that proves mass appealing. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Adidas Samba Vegan “White Gum”

Lastly, we have the Adidas Samba Vegan in a “White Gum” colorway. Overall, the Samba has proven to be a huge winner in 2023. It is a shoe that embraces numerous eras, but especially the early 2000s. If you want something basic but that can be a staple of your wardrobe, then this is for you. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Let us know which of these sneakers are your favorite, in the comments section down below.