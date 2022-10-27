Virgil Abloh is one of the most celebrated fashion designers of all time and for good reason. He was the genius behind the streetwear brand Off-White, which has been delivering incredible designs for about a decade at this point. When Abloh created the brand, he was looking to deliver something that had a Do-It-Yourself feel to it, all while implementing elements of pop culture. For instance, many of his pieces include Renaissance paintings that are immediately recognizable.

Throughout his career, Virgil also got to work with the likes of Louis Vuitton, where he served as their artistic director up until his passing in 2021. In between all of this, Virgil’s Off-White also had a ton of great collaborations with Nike where we saw dozens of great sneakers and pieces of apparel. Needless to say, Virgil left his mark on the fashion world, and he will always be remembered for being a visionary.

If you were a fan of Off-White, you were probably a big supporter of the various hoodies that came out over the years. Of course, these hoodies were quite expensive, although some of them are currently being sold for under retail over at GOAT. This is big news for streetwear enthusiasts, and below, we are bringing you five Off-White hoodies you can snag for retail right now.

Off-White Diag Regular Hoodie ‘Black/White’

Image via GOAT

Off-White has had some truly unique logos and aesthetics over the years. One of which is the diagonal logo. This is a staple of the Off-White brand, and in the hoodie above, we get a predominantly black piece of clothing with white diagonals on the back. It is a simple piece although if you are an Off-White collector, it should be something that you want or already have for your collection. Find this hoodie for a price of $480 USD.

Off-White Monalisa Over Hoodie ‘White/Blue’

Image via GOAT

Michaelangelo’s Mona Lisa is one of the most famous paintings in the entire world. It is a timeless and priceless piece that will forever be loved in the art world. Over the years, Off-White has placed the Mona Lisa on a few clothing pieces, including this white and blue hoodie above. If you’re an art-lover, you really cannot go wrong with this one. XS through L can be found here for $401 USD.

Off-White Logo Vintage Slim Hoodie ‘Pink’

Image via GOAT

This is by far the loudest and arguably the most unique hoodie on our list. The piece is covered in pink with some lighter shades peeking through the dark. From there, we have an Off-White logo across the chest with a pair of hands and a face spaced apart. This is then repeated on the back of the hoodie, which adds a truly eerie fee. This Off-White pink hoodie can be found for $569 USD, so be sure to check it out.

Off-White Caravaggio Crowning Over Hoodie ‘White/Black’

Image via GOAT

Caravaggio is one of the greatest painters ever, and he was a huge figure during the Renaissance. His dark paintings with bright contrasts were huge at the time and he even ushered in his own unique technique which was copied by other artists. With this hoodie, Off-White takes one of the painter’s most famous paintings and puts it on the back. The majority of the hoodie is covered in white with a black “Off-White” script over the heart. Itʼs a great piece that is being sold in sizes XXS through XL here for $376 USD.

Off-White Patch Slim Hoodie ‘Black/Orange’

Image via GOAT

Last on our list is this Off-White hoodie from the Spring/Summer 2022 season. As you can see in the image above, this hoodie is all-black except for the big “OW” logo which is placed on the front. The logo is orange with a white lining around it, which makes it immediately pop. This is one of the many variations on the Off-White logo that fans have gravitated towards, and it certainly makes this hoodie one of their best. As of today, the hoodie is going for $649 USD on GOAT, with a wide range of sizes available.

Let us know which of these Off-White hoodies is your favorite, in the comments down below.