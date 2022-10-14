There was a time when you couldn’t log into social media without running across something related to Coi Leray. It could be a thirst trap, a new single, slick comments from her peers, or clap backs to her haters. Yet, there hasn’t been much from Leray in recent months following the release of her anticipated debut album, Trendsetter.

When it was shared that Trendsetter sold 11K units in its first week, Coi Leray found herself a target for naysayers. In a new interview with Amazon Music’s Bars and Nuggets podcast, the rapper dismisses any criticism.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

“They try to sh*t on my album. My album’s about to be gold. Let it be gold and you got to let them know. You got to champion you. They said the first week it sold 11,000 sales. It’s so crazy, because out of all the albums that drop, nobody like, goes viral like that,” she said before referencing her haters who only comment on the negative.

“I keep their lights on, they keep my lights on. I don’t mind the blogs doing whatever they gotta do, right? But y’all gonna respect me. Y’all gonna appreciate me,” Leray continued. “They try to knock you down and really try to poke you. And it’s better when you poke at them.”

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She also mentioned not having time to run down everyone who has something to say about her life because she’s responsible for taking care of her family.

“I’m the big dog now. I f*ckin’ wear the pants, I take care of family. And that’s what God put me here to do. I’m going to continue to do that.”

Check out her interview below.

[via]