Coi Leray has officially dropped her new song “Players,” which features a distinct sample of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s 1982 hit, “The Message.”

The 25-year-old shows off her rapping skills on the catchy track with the overall message that “girls is players, too.”

The rapper released her collaboration with Nicki Minaj, “Blick Blick,” earlier this year. The single received praise from fans for the quotable chorus and fun, vibrant music video.

Proving to be a busy year for Coi, she also released her debut album Trendsetters this past April. It featured “Blick Blick” and “No Parties (Remix)” featuring Lil Durk.

“TWINNEM” was also on the album’s tracklist. The song reached viral popularity last year on TikTok, Instagram, and other social media, with users dancing along to the tune with their friends.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

With over 6 million followers on Instagram alone, Coi has become one of social media’s rising stars over the past two years. On her accounts, she often offers fans glimpses into her photoshoots, live shows, and new music.

Showing gratitude for her dedicated supporters, Coi told Billboard before her album release, “Throughout all the things that I go through, my supporters are always there to make me feel like I am never alone. I love my trendsetters, and I look forward to doing more to tap in with them this year.”

Are you a fan of Coi’s “Players”? Stream the new single below and share your take in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

I go, on and on and on again

He blowin’ up my phone but I’m ignorin’ him

He thinkin’ he the one, I got like four of him

Yeah, I’m sittin’ first class like Valedictorian, uh

