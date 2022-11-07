Grandmaster Flash & The furious Five
Songs
Coi Leray Shares Grandmaster Flash-Sampled "Players" Single
After teasing the track for weeks, Coi blesses fans with a boastful anthem.
By
Jada Ojii
Nov 30, 2022
Music
Coi Leray Jams To New Grandmaster Flash-Sampled Track
The “Twinnem” rapper previewed new music and fans have been eating it up.
By
Da Vida Gayden
Nov 07, 2022
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE