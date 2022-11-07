Coi Leray just previewed an unreleased track and it’s bound to be her next big hit. The rapper took to Instagram to share a preview of a song that samples the 1982 anthem “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five.

The tune’s snippet is a minute long with Coi adding her unmistakable style to this update. The new track has a definite message, and this latest version is an anthem for women.

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

Fans flocked to the post to praise the track but weren’t the only ones to notice the song’s potential. Legendary DJs Clue and Whoo Kid have already shown Coi love over her track. Clue wrote, “Send that thru,” and Whoo Kid gave fire emojis. Judging by their positive reactions, the song is sure to be a hit with fans as well.

“What you know about living on top/ Penthouse suites looking down on the opps/ Took him for a test drive/ Left him on the lot/ Time is money/ So I spent it on a watch,” Coi Leray raps in the video.

NEW ANTHEM !! GIRLS IS PLAYERS TOO pic.twitter.com/vL0WbGgUJi — TrendSetter ⭐️ (@coi_leray) November 4, 2022

In her Instagram post, Coi is seen In a car bouncing to the beat with two other women. She bursts out with rhymes and added a caption to her post.

Coi’s Instagram post reads: “GIRLS IS PLAYAS TOOO !!! KEEEP IT PLAYER BABYYYYY 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 GOOD VIBES AND GOOD ENERGY!!!!”

Coi’s excitement for the song is undeniable and it’s clear why. The classic beat is easily recognizable across all generations and her rhymes add a new, fresh touch.

Coi started a Tik Tok dance challenge in August alongside ukulele player Einer Bankz for the hit “Fly Shit.” Her 2021 hit “No More Parties” with Lil Durk was certified platinum. Her 2022 debut studio album, Trendsetter, released a collaboration with Nicki Minaj, which also reached the top 40.