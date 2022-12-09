After debuting her “Players” single last week, Coi Leray shared a new club mix version of the song. Dancing in a two-piece bikini while on a boat, the 25-year-old featured a snippet of the DJ Smallz-produced track in a video posted on Instagram.

“I just wanna have a good night,” she captioned the video on Instagram, sharing it with her over six million followers.

Featuring a distinct Grandmaster Flash sample, “Players” features a fast-paced beat and catchy lyrics. Leray shared in the song that “girls is players too” as she offered fans a new anthem to end the year.

The musician has had an eventful past few years as she enjoyed a quick rise to fame. After debuting “No More Parties” in 2021, Leray went on to collaborate with Lil Durk for the remix.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Coi Leray attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

She further went viral with hits like “TWINNEM” and “BIG PURR,” with fans boosting the singles on TikTok and Instagram.

Earlier this year, the Boston native teamed up with Nicki Minaj to release “Blick Blick.” The song was featured on her latest album Trendsetters, which later peaked at number 37 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Following mixed reviews and reports of low album sales, Leray recently admitted that she doesn’t let the figures get to her.

Sitting down on the Bars and Nuggets podcast, she previously shared in October, “They try to sh*t on my album. My album’s about to be gold. Let it be gold, and you got to let them know.”

“You got to champion you. They said the first week it sold 11,000 sales. It’s so crazy, because out of all the albums that drop, nobody like, goes viral like that,” she added. “I keep their lights on, they keep my lights on. I don’t mind the blogs doing whatever they gotta do, right? But y’all gonna respect me. Y’all gonna appreciate me.”

