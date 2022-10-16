For a while there it seemed as though Lil Baby and his child’s mother, Jayda Cheaves, would be on-again-off-again for the rest of time, but now that he’s released a new album, it looks like the 27-year-old is moving on with a new woman too.

Over the weekend, a clip of the My Turn artist out on what looks like a bowling date with Taylor Hing – better known to the world as recording artist Chinese Kitty – surfaced online, causing fans to speculate that the two could be boo’d up for the impending cuffing season.

Chinese Kitty performs onstage during Pepsi x ESSENCE “She Got Now” at Howard University Homecoming on October 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Pepsi)

In the video, which was briefly posted and then later removed from Kitty’s Instagram Story, she can be seen approaching the lane to throw her ball. As she waits for the results of her roll, the camera pans over to show Baby watching on from the sidelines in a glowing white shirt.

As Hing turns back toward the camera, the rumoured lovers can be seen getting close and appearing to share a smile for only a brief moment as they prepared to continue the game.

It remains unclear whether or not the two are seriously romantically linked, or just getting to know each other at the moment, but it’s no secret that the last time a woman posted Baby without his permission, she ended up getting shaded in two separate songs on his expected-to-be No. 1 album.

Elsewhere in the news, the father of two has been going viral for hilariously turning away a fan that attempted to perform for him during a meet and greet in Atlanta.

TikToker @harry.daniels approached Lil Baby at his event, and proceeded to poorly sing Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” earning an unimpressed reaction from the rapper – check it out in the video below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]