- Pop CultureGloRilla "Can't Believe" Foxes Are Real: WatchWhile visiting the UK, the "F.N.F." hitmaker was shocked to find out that the orange creatures are "real."By Hayley Hynes
- ViralLil Baby & Chinese Kitty Spark Dating Rumours After Bowling DateA video of the 27-year-old turning down a fan who asked to perform for him has also been going viral this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDiddy Remembers Kim Porter On Her Birthday: “We Love You And We Miss You”Diddy remembers his soulmate Kim Porter on what would've been her 48th birthday today.By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Smith On Being Heartbroken: "Unrealistic Expectations"Auntie reveals the antidote.By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 69 Clowns 50 Cent & Don Q As "Broke A** Kids" : "Keep That King Of NY Sh*t"The rapper is claiming all of Europe instead.By Zaynab
- RelationshipsTekashi 6ix9ine Rants About Life After Fame: "You Think N*ggas My F*cking Friends?"The rapper reveals himself as a lone wolf. By Zaynab
- MusicIggy Azalea Shakes Her Jelly On A Yacht In New Twerk Video"Hey Iggy."By Zaynab
- MusicDiddy Shares Throwback " I Wouldn't Wanna We White" Video From 2006 Documentary"No disrespect..."By Zaynab