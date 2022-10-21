When she’s not dropping off hits like “F.N.F.” or more recently, “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B, 23-year-old GloRilla knows how to keep her fan base laughing.

The quickly-rising star has been making plenty of headlines as of late, and though some of those revolved around a messy alleged contract dispute over her trending TikTok single that dropped back in April, several others have been circulating about her “BBL,” flirtation with Kodak Black, and now, her thoughts on foxes.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: GloRilla attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

During a trip to the United Kingdom, GloRilla sat down with Kiss FM for an interview, at which time host Henrie Kwushue explained to the CMG signee that the city of London has a serious fox problem that finds the animals prowling through the streets late at night and causing trouble.

While many are familiar with the wild critters, it seems the Memphis-born rhymer was shocked to find out they exist in real life, and not just in cartoons or storybooks. “Foxes? What’s that?” Glo asked during the conversation.

“The animal, fox? Y’all got them out here?” she continued. “That’s normal? So they like dogs? So y’all not scared of them? So they orange? I can’t believe it. I never even knew foxes was real.”

Afterward, GloRilla went on to share the comedic clip to her own Instagram Story with a row of laughing emojis.

Elsewhere in the news, the rap diva began trending on Twitter after fans realized that her legal name is a rather holy one – Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The “Blessed” artist responded to fans’ comments by joking that such a moniker allows her to act as a prophet.

Revisit GloRilla’s latest single below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

