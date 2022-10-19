Kodak Black has never been shy about shooting his shot with celebrity women. Back in February, the “Super Gremlin” rapper tried his hand with DreamDoll, promising to be faithful if she gave him a chance. “I Ain’t Saying You Gotta B Mine All I Wanna Know Is Will You Be My Valentine,” he quipped.

One month later, he tried his luck with newly divorced Kim Kardashian not once, but two times. “You Need A Real Ni**a Out Dat Pompanoya Bae, Ain’t Even Gone Play Real Gangsta @kimkardashian,” he posted.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Kodak Black attends Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022 at Skyline Drive-In on September 11, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)

At one point, Kodak had a crush on both Yung Miami and JT of the City Girls, as well as Brittany Renner.

On Tuesday, he made it known that he now has eyes for GloRilla after dropping a flirty comment during her Instagram Live session. “You prolly ain’t my girl today but that’s why i love tomorrow,” the “Walk” rapper wrote in reference to GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” lyrics.

This isn’t the first time Kodak gave the Memphis rapper shout out. During his recent rant against BET for giving Latto the award for Song of the Year, Yak suggested that GloRilla would have been better suited for the award. “Don’t just simply give [the award] to somebody kuz they a woman!!! If that’s the case y’all shoulda gave Song Of The Year to Glorilla.”

The 25-year old rapper added, “[Big Energy] Ain’t Move Nobody! Forget About Me At This Point ! AT LEAST ‘Fuck Ni**a Free’ Was A Anthem ! Tf You Think SONG OF THE YEAR Mean?” GloRilla has yet to respond to Kodak. The “FNF” star is currently battling a contract dispute with producer HitKidd over the viral hit record.

