Kodak Black is not happy with BET. Following the network’s Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday (October 4), the Florida rapper took to social media to share his disappointment about losing Song of the Year award to Latto. He even went as far as to call the “Big Energy” rapper Frappuccino. However, Latto seemed unbothered by Kodak’s diss. She posted an Instagram photo showing off her tight, Black ensemble with the caption, “#Frappuccino.”

But the “Super Gremlin” rapper’s rant didn’t end there. He went on to slam Latto while suggesting that she didn’t work for her win. “Don’t just simply give it to somebody kuz they a woman!!! If that’s the case y’all shoulda gave Song Of The Year to Glorilla. Not that hating a*** mutt.” Not one to hold his tongue, Kodak listed a few more artists he felt were worthy of the prestigious award. “Not Drake! Not Future! But Lache?? Hell Nawl.”

BET EVP Connie Orlando was also targeted in Kodak’s rant. He tweeted, “@ConnieOrlando Needs To B Fired! Dat Stupid A** Song Ain’t Move Nobody! Forget About Me At This Point ! AT LEAST ‘Fuck Nigga Free’ Was A Anthem ! Tf You Think SONG OF THE YEAR Mean?” The 25-year old rapper wrapped up his message by suggesting that fans “Boycott @Connieorlando & @BET Y’all Lame Af & Y’all Not Really For The People Fr ! BET WATERED DOWN!”

Not Drake ! Not Future ! But Lache ???? Hell Nawl !!!! @Connieorlando Needs To B Fired !!! Dat Stupid Ass Song Ain’t Move Nobody ! Forget About Me At This Point ! AT LEAST “Fuck Nigga Free” Was A Anthem ! Tf You Think

“SONG OF THE YEAR” Mean ???? — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) October 6, 2022

Everyone Needa Boycott @Connieorlando & @BET ! Y’all Lame Af & Y’all Not Really For The People Fr ! BET WATERED DOWN !!! — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) October 6, 2022

Kodak’s plea comes just days after he took the stage at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards to pay tribute to his late friend, PnB Rock. “Long live PnB, man. You touched a real gangster.”

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.