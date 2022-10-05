Kodak Black has always been vocal about his love for the late PnB Rock. Upon the Philadelphia rapper’s tragic death last month, the “Super Gremlin” star took to Instagram to react to the news, sharing, “PnB was my boy, I was jus OTP wit em last night! We be talkin bout him comin back out & poppin his shit again in this rap sh**.”

Kodak continued showing the late rapper love on Tuesday (October 4) during his performance at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 22: PnB Rock performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored By Sprite during BET Experience at Staples Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)

The Florida rapper kicked off his performance by sharing a sweet message to the slain rapper before performing their 2016 collaboration “Too Many Years.” “Long live PnB, man. You touched a real gangster,” Kodak shared.

After PNB’s passing, Yak received lots of backlash for placing the blame on the “Selfish” rapper’s girlfriend, who tagged their location in photo just before he was murdered. However, the 25-year old star issued her an apology after it was revealed that the suspected culprits did not depend on her post to commit the crime.

“To bruh girl, I mean, shit, I was angry at that moment when I first heard it ’cause I had just woke up and shit like that,” he shared in an Instagram video. “But other than that, I don’t wish no bad on her and shit like that. So I give my apologies to her. I hope she keep her head up and all that.”

In the same video, Kodak spoke about the backlash he received for paying homage to PnB Rock with a plate of chicken and waffles last week. “I felt like before I did my tribute to him on the BET [Hip Hop Awards], I wanted to eat some chicken and waffles. That’s it…don’t understand how y’all could turn that into some bullsh** when the Roscoe’s itself, where my dog lost his life at, was open the next day.”

Other performers at this years BET Hip Hop Awards included GloRilla, Pusha T, Joey Bada$$ and more.