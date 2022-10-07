Just eight months after dropping his gold-certified album Back For Everything, Kodak Black was slated to drop his second album of 2022. Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 was originally scheduled to be released on Friday (October 7), but the Florida rapper had a change of plans.

After dropping three fan favorite singles in recent weeks, including “I’m So Awesome,” “Walk” and “Spin,” the 25-year old rapper decided push the album release date back to October 28. No word on why Kodak opted for a later date.

Kodak Black attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The album’s delay comes less than a day after Yak called for a boycott of BET after losing the Song of the Year award to Latto at the 2022 Hip Hop Awards. “Don’t just simply give it to somebody kuz they a woman!!! If that’s the case y’all shoulda gave Song Of The Year to Glorilla. Not that hating a*** mutt.”

Just a day before slamming the network, the “Super Gremlin” rapper took the stage at the award show to honor is late friend PnB Rock. He kicked off his performance by sharing a sweet message to the slain rapper before performing their 2016 collaboration “Too Many Years.” “Long live PnB, man. You touched a real gangster.”

Pre-order Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1. Stream the full album on October 28.