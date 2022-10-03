PNB Rock’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, faced tons of backlash following his death last month. Many, including the police, suspected that a geotag on her Instagram post led culprits to their location. However, recent developments reveal that the individuals allegedly involved in the killing didn’t depend on her social media posts to track down the rapper.

Among those who bashed Sibounheuang was Kodak Black, who wrote a scathing post on Instagram towards her.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Kodak Black attends Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022 at Skyline Drive-In on September 11, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)

“SMH PNB was my boy I was jus [on the phone] wit em last night! We be talkin bout him coming back out & poppin’ his shit again in this rap shit,” he wrote. “That hoe might as well kill herself.”

Though many agreed with Kodak at the time, there were many that fired back at the notion that Sibounheuang played a role in his death. After police dismissed the theory of their geolocation luring in the robbers, Yak issued an apology to Sibounheuang.

“To bruh girl, I mean, shit, I was angry at that moment when I first heard it ’cause I had just woke up and shit like that,” he said. “I had just woke up that day when it happened and I had like a migraine that was killing me. And it was like, hearing that shit, I just went with what everybody was saying.”

He explained that the narrative made it seem like she was to blame. However, his comments stemmed from a place of frustration due to the death of one of his friends.

“At the end of the day, that’s my dog. Any one of my dogs, I don’t care ’bout your girl, I fuck with you, you my n***a. I could care less about her,” he said, adding that he paid his respect to his late friend.

“But in that moment, it was sounding like she did some bullshit, so shit, you know, kill yourself,” he continued. “But other than that, I don’t wish no bad on her and shit like that. So I give my apologies to her. I hope she keep her head up and all that.”

Yak later addressed the backlash for paying homage to PNB Rock with a plate of chicken & waffles over the weekend. The rapper explained that he was at the BET Hip-Hop Awards to honor PNB Rock. It seems like Yak took the backlash as a gripe against chicken & waffles as a dish without understanding how people could interpret it as disrespect.

“You’re telling me after that shit, I can never eat chicken and waffles?” he asked. “I don’t know, I felt like before I did my tribute to him on the BET shit, I wanted to eat some chicken and waffles. That’s it…don’t understand how y’all could turn that into some bullshit when the Roscoe’s itself, where my dog lost his life at, was open the next day.”

Check Yak’s post below.