As Hip Hop reels from the loss of PnB Rock, there have been several updates this morning (September 28) about his murder case. We previously reported that the authorities have zeroed in on several suspects, two of which has already been taken into custody. The other has been named as Freddie Lee Trone, a man that investigators have called “armed and dangerous.”

As we await more information about the unfolding of this case, Cardi B has tuned in and is shedding light on people who attacked Rock’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang.

Immediately after the news of PnB Rock’s callous murder was shared with the public, Sibounheuang found herself as prey for a vicious public. People blamed her for posting that she and the rapper were out at a restaurant, speculating that Sibounheuang was to blame for the assailants knowing where Rock was and targeting him in a robbery.

However, reports stated that a 17-year-old was named as the shooter and has been detained. He is reportedly the son of Freddie Lee Trone who has yet to be located, and it has been said Trone was the getaway driver. TMZ stated that Shauntel Trone, the stepmother to the teen, has also been arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder. The suspects allegedly burned their vehicle following the incident.

Additionally, the outlet claimed that their sources revealed Trone and his son were allegedly already in the parking lot of Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles when PnB Rock arrived. If true, that would mean social media was not a factor in the rapper’s death.

In the wake of this update, Cardi B believes that there are several people who owe Rock’s girlfriend an apology for adding to her grief.

“Told y’all……Yall must not know how the hood moves,” Cardi wrote. “Y’all owe that girl a apology for the sh*t y’all put her through knowing that she saw her baby dad die in her face….Social media investigators YALL SUCK!!!!”

We will keep you updated as this case progresses.

